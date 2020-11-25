Apple Silicon MacBooks with a new design for the second half of 2021

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch Apple Silicon MacBooks, which will have a new design, in the second half of 2021. Apple will therefore continue the transition from Intel processors to its own chips.

New Macs Apple Silicon with a different design

The analyst, who has good information, did not specify which MacBook models come with the new design. But it is possible that they are 14- and 16-inch MacBook professionals. Kuo mentioned their existence back in July. He spoke of availability in the second or third quarter of 2021. Given his statements today, it will be more for the third quarter.

Apple has already released three Apple Silicon Macs. We find the MacBook Air M1, the MacBook Pro (13 inch) M1, and the Mac mini M1. The rest of the line still has Intel processors. This includes the 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro. We suspect Apple is waiting to get higher performance with its chips to include in these Mac models.

iPad and AirPods too

In addition to Macs, Kuo speaks on the iPad. The analyst reports that demand for the iPad Air 4 is better than expected. He adds that with the advent of mini LED screens and support for 5G, the iPad should continue to attract people. He also says that a new entry-level iPad is expected in the second half of 2021. This iPad will likely be the 9th generation iPad.

Kuo also mentions AirPods. The third generation of headphones is expected to hit the market at the end of the first half of 2021. As a reminder, your design should be similar to the AirPods Pro.