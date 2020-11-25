How can you optimize your conversions on mobile devices?

Everything happens on the web in 2020, it’s an open secret. At the end of the year, a period when consumers are generally more active due to the holiday season, Ad4Screen is running a webinar on December 1st at 10 a.m. to find out how to optimize your conversions on mobile. Émile Arriat, commercial director of Ad4Screen, a 100% mobile French media and marketing agency, will be accompanied by Emmanuelle Asseraf, agency manager at Snapchat, to present the new formats and best cases for social networks.

A great way to have a clear idea of ​​what can be done on the social network!

Over the years, Snapchat has offered more and more features for brands. In July of this year, for example, the social network announced the launch of brand profiles: a new beta format that brands can use to present their content.

Snapchat believes that these new profiles should allow professionals to “host their lenses in augmented reality so any Snapchatter can (re) discover and revisit them at any time”.

A great way to optimize your conversions? You will find out on Tuesday, December 1st at 10am. When we know that 65% of buying trips start on mobile, we understand the interest in growing our presence and putting tools in place to drive conversions from that device. In France, 75% of us have a smartphone and when we use it, we spend 87% of our time on mobile applications. Numbers that are not trivial are what you will see in this webinar.

Here is the program waiting for you on December 1st at 10am:

The impact of Covid-19 on the cellular market Changes that will be taken into account in iOS 14 New Snapchat formats Snapchat best cases

This webinar is reserved exclusively for advertisers who want to discover new techniques to improve their conversions on mobile. A time for discussion, to find alternatives to your current strategy or to strengthen it. Ad4Screen experts take the time to answer your questions at the end of this webinar. Sign up to take advantage of Snapchat tips and improve your brand’s conversion rates. See you on Tuesday !

