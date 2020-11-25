Nanoleaf LED strips (HomeKit compatible) are available from the Apple Store

The Nanoleaf Essentials LED light strip is finally available exclusively from the online Apple Store (and nowhere else). This 2 meter long LED strip enables “infinite color combinations” and is therefore ideal for atmospheric lighting or to transform your living room into a party room. Unsurprisingly, the lighting accessories are also compatible with HomeKit via the Nanoleaf app. However, fireproof materials can still use the small remote control provided. The colors are of course fully programmable, while the adaptive lighting function automatically adjusts the color temperature to that of the room.

Finally, we note that the Nanoleaf tape can also be used as a glowing alarm clock (always via the app) and requires absolutely no hub (direct connection to the smartphone). The Nanoleaf Essentials LED light strip is available in the Apple Store for 49.99 euros.