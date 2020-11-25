Twitter will restart account certification

It’s this Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, and after several months of rumors, Twitter has finally confirmed the return of the account certification process for early 2021. Good news for social network users who have been impatient (and frustrated) for over three years to get their famous blue badge.

Certification is making a comeback on Twitter

In June 2020, researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter was preparing to return account certification. A message that apparently had made the Twittos lucky but had not been confirmed by the platform since. After a few months of silence on this issue, it’s finally official: the account authentication process will actually resume, and it will do so at the beginning of 2021.

However, the social network does not want to repeat the mistakes of the past. Remember that if the certification was suspended during this period, it has been heavily criticized especially when it comes to certifying controversial personalities accounts and / or presentations involving controversial, racist, and hateful tweets. The lack of transparency about which accounts were eligible for certification (or not) had also aroused the anger of many Twitter users.

The blue bird asks its users for help

For this reason, Twitter is asking its users for help before the certification process is reintroduced. The goal: to introduce a more transparent, fairer and more just charter. On its blog, the social network explains: “This charter (…) defines what certification means, who can benefit from it and why certain accounts could lose them in order to ensure a fairer process.”

So far, Twitter has identified six types of accounts that may be eligible for certification: government accounts, corporate, brand, or nonprofit accounts, news media accounts, entertainment reports, sports reports, and finally activist accounts other influential figures “. The social network also stipulates that accounts must be “notable and active” in order to receive the much-coveted famous blue badge.

As mentioned earlier, these guidelines are still in the drafting stage as Twitter is waiting for feedback from its community to clarify and improve them. If they want to express their opinion, users have until December 8, 2020 to respond to a survey set up by the platform, but also to tweet their suggestions with the hashtag #VerificationFeedback. After that date, Twitter will analyze user feedback in order to present a final charter from December 17, 2020.