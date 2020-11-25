30% off Yousign, the French legal and easy-to-use electronic signature solution for all your documents

Here and here you can find all the Black Friday deals.

Regardless of the area of ​​activity, software manufacturers, real estate professionals, law or insurance, health … the signing of documents is the focus of the measures taken. Validating, closing, and signing all the documents you need to complete your activity creates complex workflows. In what is currently a difficult context, the importance and necessity of digitizing processes are becoming more and more central.

Yousign, a solution for electronic signatures with customers like Generali, Konbini, Century 21 or PMU, offers companies today a fluid, reliable and secure experience in their relationships with their employees, partners and customers in order to free them from paper and paper related Limitations (time-consuming administration, storage costs, poor reliability and source of error).

“We started Yousign with the desire to simplify the daily lives of professionals and their customers. More than 4000 companies in Europe trust us, which corresponds to several million people per month who sign documents with just a few clicks. The very complicated year we are living in is urging businesses large and small to accelerate their development. I think it’s time to take the plunge and break free of the constraints of paper once and for all. ”

Luc Pallavidino – Managing Director Yousign

Comprehensive functions that respond to specific use cases

Yousign supports the various departments of organizations in simplifying processes and workflows: sales reps can have their proposals signed more easily, the HR department can involve new employees more effectively, their contracts are approved more fluently when purchasing, while CIOs can secure the use of their team.

Yousign offers features that adapt to the needs of organizations:

Validation and signature workflows: Yousign offers the management of automated workflows for proofreading, validating and signing documents.

Signature procedure templates: Users can create customizable procedure signature templates

Possibility of automatic reminders: automatic and personalized reminders for each document to be signed;

A strong authentication system for signers: diverse and secure authentication systems to guarantee the identity of the signer

Extended fields: adding extended and personalized fields to complete the signature of the document (texts, mentions, contact information, data);

A time-stamped proof file: functionality for the secure storage and traceability of all information related to the signing of a document;

Secure document storage: encrypted and secure storage of signature procedure documents;

A contact book: The contact management takes place directly in the application.

Workspaces: Manage watertight workspaces for each team

Dematerialization and the digital transformation of companies are at the center of the problems facing companies today. With this in mind, we wanted to offer you a tool like Yousign for our solution selection during Black Friday, with the key to a large reduction in offers.

If you subscribe to one of the Yousign offers for applications (Business and Corporate) or API (Basic, Premium and Ultimate) between November 23rd and 30th (inclusive) exclusively for Siècle Digital, you will receive a 30% discount!

Take advantage of Yousign’s Black Friday offer. The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.