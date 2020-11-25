Football Manager 2021 returns to the field and iOS (App Store version)

Football Manager 2021 (App Store Link – 9.99 euros – iPhone / iPad) is available in the App Store! Do you think you can do better than Zizou at the helm of Real? Now is the time to prove you have little more than one big mouth! With this title for micromanagement you can always manage your club down to the smallest detail (player transfer, choice of tactics, training, etc.). There are 60 leagues available (including that of … Canada) while Mexico or Argentina are added to the list of playable national teams.

The most important change compared to the console versions is that the view is much more refined during the games on the smartphone and we have to be satisfied with small round symbols that wave on a green rectangle. Finally, it should be noted that the game is still offered for 10 euros on mobile, knowing that free game mechanics are ubiquitous. It still smells a bit like the ATM …