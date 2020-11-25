[Maj : prudence] The next 16-inch MacBook Pro will have an M1X chip with 12 cores

The LeaksApplePro leaker offers good news for all high-performing Mac enthusiasts (soon to be one). The 16-inch MacBook Pro that Apple will launch in 2021 should have the M1X processor, the upgraded version of the M1. Following the example of what is already happening for the iPad Pro (which restores custom versions of Ax processors), the 16-inch MacBook Pro should benefit from “updated” chip models. This M1X chip would contain 12 cores, 4 more than the M1, which should ensure the leading-edge 16-inch MBP.

16 “MacBook Pro

– M1X chip.

– Up to 64 GB of RAM.

– Up to 8 TB of storage.

– From $ 2,399.

– Coming in the first quarter of 2021. pic.twitter.com/3PccqxLFdl

– LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) November 24, 2020

The 16-inch MacBook Pro can also hold up to 54 GB of RAM and 8 TB of storage. We don’t laugh anymore, especially since the price shouldn’t move an iota, at $ 2,399 a kid is stupid. According to the leaker, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1X will be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

Update: The LeaksApplePro leak would not be very reliable, and the following information would be fake news with a high probability (even if we are not 100% sure). While an M1x is still entirely possible, you don’t have to be a leak to imagine it.