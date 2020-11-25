Apple’s Christmas ad highlights the HomePod mini

Apple has a Christmas ad every year, and the ad for 2020 is focused on the HomePod mini. Apple is hoping to sell plenty of speakers for the holiday season, especially given the price. The HomePod mini is much cheaper for 99 euros than the HomePod for 329 euros.

Apple’s Christmas advert features American rapper Tierra Whack. She walks down the street with AirPods Pro in her ears. She hears her feel-good music. Tierra Whack then arrives at her house and plays her Peppers and Onions music on her HomePod mini. Then there is a whole colorful display with itself in mini size next to the loudspeaker. “The magic of the mini,” says Apple as its slogan.

The Christmas advertisement was created by the agency TBWA Media Arts Lab together with Apple. The message differs from that of previous years, when Apple mainly emphasized family reunification and emotions. This time around, Apple focuses on one person and highlights the HomePod mini.

As a reminder, Apple has run out of supplies for the HomePod mini. A model ordered today will miss Christmas and will not arrive until January. If you want to give the speaker to a loved one for Christmas, contact the dealers. Some still have storage below: