The company’s value will reach $ 7 billion

The popular Discord app is set to double from $ 3.5 billion to $ 7 billion a few months after its last investment of $ 100 million. The Covid-19 pandemic has accompanied the company’s success as the number of virtual game users has skyrocketed in recent months. In fact, the number of users has doubled this year, reaching 120 million subscribers, not to mention the 800,000 downloads per day, thanks in particular to the Among Us game, which is highly valued by Democrat-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. who performed live on Twitch in front of over 430,000 viewers.

For the founders of Discord, Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy, this app goes beyond the simple definition of a virtual game. For them it is “a place where you can meet and discuss with your own communities and friends”. It is still a platform where “we can have real conversations and spend valuable time with people to make up for lost time, learn something or exchange ideas”.

Discord has already raised nearly $ 380 million from major investors like Greylock, Index Ventures and Tencent, reports Crunchbase. For analyst John Koetsier, the audience was “impressive on all sides even before the pandemic”. Last year, 250 million users sent 315 million messages a day, he notes in Forbes.

A victim of its own success, it’s no wonder Discord struggled with white nationalist communities among the large number of users. This was the case until mid-2019 when the platform somehow managed to mitigate its impact. In fact, the platform was “a place where people organize most of the doxing and harassment campaigns,” explained Joan Donovan, researcher on media manipulation at the Data & Society Research Institute, in 2018.

In order to fight racism and hateful content more effectively, Discord has set up a security center in which the company guidelines are precisely defined. “We will continue to take decisive action against white supremacists, racists and others who try to cause harm with Discord,” the founders said in June.

To compete with other tools like Zoom, the company has upgraded its video capabilities and upstream voice capabilities to provide an even more tangible socialization experience. Given the ongoing pandemic and restriction, to the delight of gamers, it is certain that Discord will continue its momentum by achieving the same successes as Slack, Microsoft Teams or Zoom.