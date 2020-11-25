Intel MacBooks with a new design in 2021

Intel Macs may not have the final say. According to L0vetodream, Apple is planning MacBooks with Intel processors in 2021, which will have a new design. They would arrive alongside the Apple Silicon Macs.

L0vetodream responded to an article about a new design for Apple Silicon MacBooks for the next year. The leaker commented: “Not just for [Apple] Silicon “. So it’s easy to understand that MacBooks with Intel processors will change the design in 2021.

This morning, Ming-Chi Kuo announced a new design for Apple Silicon MacBooks in the second half of 2021. He did not specify the models. But the analyst said in July that Apple is preparing a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple Silicon Macs with the M1 chip are more efficient than their counterparts with Intel processors. What’s the point of buying an Intel Mac today? The reason is simple: compatibility. Rosetta 2 can run most x86 applications on Mac M1s, but not all is perfect. Some professionals have special applications that require full power. The Intel MacBooks in 2021 with the new design could therefore interest you.

Apple has already announced that the transition from Intel Macs to Apple Silicon Macs is expected to take two years. We’ll have to wait a little longer to see the iMac and Mac Pro Apple Silicon.