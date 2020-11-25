Netflix announces an extraordinary partnership with New Mexico to expand one of its studios

Netflix is ​​expanding its ABQ studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico to make it one of the largest in North America, and that says a lot in Hollywood. The streaming giant has also pledged to invest an additional $ 1 billion to fund production in the state.

Create lots of jobs

The ABQ studios were bought by Netflix in 2018 and have served as the filming location for several series, including El Camino, Daybreak or even Messiah. They are now being expanded by a little over 120 acres, confirmed Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico, and Tim Keller, mayor of Albuquerque. The expansion is durable and high-tech, making the studio one of the largest film production facilities in North America. Most importantly, it will help create 1,000 manufacturing jobs in the state and 1,467 jobs in construction.

In the same category

Netflix is ​​relying on Asia to fuel its growth

The city of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico will also invest to support Netflix and help it achieve its goal. The $ 17 million state and the city of Albuquerque will invest an additional $ 7 million, including $ 6 million in equipment for infrastructure. The city is also pledging to cut property taxes over a 20-year period to cover the first $ 500 million Netflix invested in building the studio.

Many advantages for city and state

In addition to job creation, this project will be of great benefit to the area. Indeed, Netflix will work with the New Mexico Film Board, local universities, labor and industry organizations to establish training programs for junior positions. In addition, the platform will support content creators and filmmakers from Native American, Latin American, black and other minority groups in the state.

“When we brought Netflix to Albuquerque, we highlighted our city’s strong film economy and associated our brand with one of the best companies in the new global economy. With this expansion, we hope today to double the impact to create 2,000 jobs for people of all walks of life and to invest $ 2 billion in Albuquerque’s economy over the next ten years, ”he said the city mayor.

Netflix has studios in other American locations, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Vancouver. However, after this expansion, ABQ studios become very important to the company. She also plans to shoot the fourth season of Stranger Things there, the third season of which broke records on the streaming platform.