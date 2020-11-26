Black Friday – 30% on the French chatbot creation platform No-Code Botnation!

Here and here you can find all the Black Friday deals.

Conversation agents or chatbots are versatile and save time by automating the answering of questions with little added value 24 hours a day and on weekends and at the same time offering users or customers additional service.

It is estimated that 80% of the questions that are asked of a customer service are recurring: This is where a chatbot finds its usefulness to answer simple questions at any time. Botnation is one of the players in this market and has designed its product in such a way that AI is accessible to as many people as possible.

With customers like FC Nantes, Cdiscount, Kusmi Tea or even Happn and more than 10 million users interacting with chatbots from its technology, Botnation offers a number of arguments!

An accessible, comprehensive chatbot solution with fair prices

“100% of the botnation technology is independent and made by our team in France. Our tool is not intended for developers, but it can also be used by newbies to code and programming. It is very visual and is configured in the form of building blocks before our algorithms turn them into conversation agents, ”explains Emmanuel Françoise, CEO and co-founder of Botnation.

– 30% on botnation offers with the code: SIECLE30

The platform offers many chatbot models and sees itself as “WordPress” the conversation agent. Organizations can create their chatbot for free and botnation is only paid for when it is actually used.

Emmanuel Françoise explains: “Chatbots can be installed on websites or mobile devices, Facebook pages, mobile applications, messenger accounts, on WhatsApp (currently being tested!), WordPress websites, Shopify or Prestashop stores, etc.” is also human contain how many connectors so that the chatbot can easily communicate with your other solutions (CRM, SendinBlue or Mailchimp, Zapier etc.). “

Botnation offers these users a number of advantages. In order to :

– Registration is free;

– The platform is easy to use;

– There are many templates – free templates;

– The user can rely on interactive tutorials and benefit from online help and explanatory videos.

– He can test as many chatbots as he wants.

– Botnation has numerous integrations (Salesforce, iAdvize, Gmail, Google Sheets, Mailgun, Dashbot.io and Chatbase) and facilitates connectivity via API, while linking with connectors such as Zapier or IFTTT is made easier.

– A French team and local support.

Botnation is therefore an accessible tool that has all the functionality to build and run your chatbot project. Thanks to the code SIECLE30 you benefit from -30% on all online offers (Expert and Elite) and without obligation.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.