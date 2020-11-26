80% off this complete platform for creating and selling online training courses

Here and here you can find all the Black Friday deals.

If the year we are going through is quite a terrible year, at least it has the merit of dipping 6 meters into the anthill of digital transformation and we discover, oh miracles! That There Isn’t One You absolutely need to be personal to discuss, learn, and more generally move forward on your projects.

Training is the archetype of areas where technology changes methods, customer experiences, formats and even exchanges. With the resulting limitations and social distancing, practices and applications continue to evolve as the need for qualification grows. The time has come for online training or e-learning, and the tools to manage it end-to-end are mature. The FreshLMS all-in-one training platform is one of them and offers a huge -80% promotion during Black Friday week.

In the same category

Black Friday 2020: 13 professional tools and software at reduced prices

Modern, intuitive and practical functions for managing your training courses

The user can easily upload or embed any format (video, audio or document) while structuring the training content into chapters, parts or modules to break up the learning sessions.

Everything is customizable in terms of personalization (landing page, login, registration page …), with the possibility of course to personalize the area (for each training).

Take advantage of the -80% offer for FreshLMS

FreshLMS is an interesting feature and offers the possibility to set up tests, tests and assessments that are directly integrated into the platform, or even to issue certificates.

The tool is obviously loaded with analytics, be it in terms of usage statistics and commitment to your training or monitoring payments and earnings.

Finally, the payment management integrates solutions such as Stripe or Paypal and benefits from the connectivity with platforms such as HubSpot, Mailchimp or Zapier.

If the FreshLMS interface is in English, everything is editable by default (text, buttons, navigation links, notifications) and therefore you can toggle everything in French.

Take advantage of the -80% offer for FreshLMS

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.