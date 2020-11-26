iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: production costs revealed

The manufacturing costs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been announced by Fomalhaut Techno Solutions and Nikkei. The first has an estimated cost of $ 373 and the second has an estimated cost of $ 406. Retail prices are $ 799 and $ 999 in the United States. In France it is 809 euros and 1,159 euros.

The screen is usually the most expensive component, but the iPhone 12 is not. Samsung’s 6.1-inch OLED display costs $ 70. The most expensive component this time around is the 5G chip, priced at $ 90. The iPhone 12s uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem.

Additional manufacturing costs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro include the $ 40 A14 chip. The RAM alone costs $ 12.8 and the memory chip costs $ 19.2. For the photo part, Sony sensors cost between $ 7.4 and $ 7.9 per unit. It all depends on which sensor it is. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 has two sensors and the iPhone 12 Pro has three.

We also have the right to a charter stating where Apple’s suppliers for the components of the iPhone 12 Pro come from. The largest share is in South Korea at 26.8%. The United States and Europe are at 21.9%.

Pay attention to the production cost of the iPhone 12

As every year, it is important to remember that this is the cost of production alone. Apple doesn’t make a $ 626 margin on every iPhone 12 sale. Also, you need to consider research and development, logistics, product marketing, engineer salaries, various fees, VAT, and much more. once again. None of these elements are considered here.