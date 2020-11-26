Apple is promoting the iPhone 12 mini with TikTok

Apple is actually starting to use TikTok and is promoting the iPhone 12 mini for the time being. The manufacturer opened an account last April but has only been using it for a few days.

There are currently four videos on Apple’s TikTok account, all of which are related to the iPhone 12 mini. Popular platform users “transform” normal-sized objects to mini-sized objects to connect to the phone. The creators are Jessica Wang, Julian Bass, Kevin Parry and Zach King. Apple even created a hashtag for the occasion: #makeitmini (make small).

All of the videos in Apple’s TikTok account show objects that are getting small. The end is the same for every video: An iPhone 12 Pro “transforms” into an iPhone 12 mini. “The iPhone 12 mini is here. Take part in the challenge and #makeitmini, “says Apple on its profile.

The most watched video of the four is Zach King with 1.3 million views. As an aside, it should be noted that Apple has deactivated comments such as on its YouTube channel.

Apple’s TikTok account has 337,800 subscribers so far. It’s not much if we compare with Charli D’Amelio. The 16-year-old has more than 100 million subscribers. Other popular users each have tens of millions of subscribers.