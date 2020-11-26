Apple wants to make its iPhones VERY waterproof (IP69)

Current iPhones are IP68 certified, which means that they are resistant to brief immersion and dust. Apple is considering certifying its next line of devices to the IP69K standard. Patent 10,848,864 describes a membrane technology that enables certain components (such as HP) to be protected even more effectively. The goal is to better protect the iPhone when it is “exposed to water under pressure or high-speed water, showering, water skiing, wakeboarding, surfing, jet skiing”. , Etc “.

With your iPhone in your pocket? Maybe tomorrow…

The membrane used to cover some key components can be Teflon or expanded PTFE. Please note that in order to benefit from protection class IP69K, a device must withstand cleaning “at high pressure, high temperature and from several directions”. Since the index does not necessarily cover the diving capacity, a second index is sometimes required (e.g. IP68 / IP69).