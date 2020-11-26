China condemns the illegal collection of biometric data

This week ended a year-long legal battle over Guo Bing, a law professor at Zhejiang Sci-Tech University. Zhejiang Province Safari Park was ordered to pay him 1,038 yuan (equivalent to € 132) as compensation for “breach of contract”. In fact, the zoo has replaced its identification system that allows visitors to enter the park without leaving the choice to regular customers, despite the challenges the new system poses for the security of personal data.

The story begins in October 2019 when Mr. Bing was astonished to find that the park, for which he holds the “annual pass”, has replaced its fingerprint-based entry system with a system that uses facial recognition. The reason given was the long queues caused by the malfunction of the fingerprint scanning system, sources of stress and dissatisfaction for customers, and losses for the park itself. The latter therefore decided to switch to facial recognition software.

Concerned about the abuse that artificial intelligence could cause and suspected of possible theft of his data, the man asked for a refund of the subscription he had paid 1,360 yuan a few months earlier. (173 €). “I have clearly expressed my dissatisfaction with the collection of facial data,” he told The Paper.

Facing the rejection of Hangzhou Safari Park, Professor Guo Bing filed a civil lawsuit with a Fuyang District Court on October 28, 2019 in the capital of Zhejiang Province. “I filed this case because I believe it violates not only my own privacy rights, but those of many others,” Guo said in an interview with Beijing News. In fact, around 10,000 visitors have the same annual pass.

The official China Daily said his case was “the first court case to use facial recognition in China.” The review of the case aimed to determine the security of the data collected by the park, the reason for collecting it for such a structure, and the law that might justify the change.

The professor won his case thanks to the final angle of attack chosen, which does not include the privacy risk of facial recognition software. The trial was held for breach of contract between the parties: According to the Hangzhou Fuyang People’s Court, the agreement between the customer and the park was to use fingerprint recognition to enter. The collection of photos of Guo Bing and his wife by Safari Park thus exceeded the required legal requirements and was no longer regulated by contract.

The plaintiff, who received their data erasure and monetary compensation, is not satisfied with the court’s judgment and has decided to appeal, according to the Global Times. In fact, no guarantee was given to the park’s other customers and their data.

Dr. Mimi Zou of Oxford University said at the time of the complaint that there is currently no legally binding instrument that directly addresses the complaint in China. namely the collection of biometric data as a condition of entry, which makes the concept of consent ridiculous. In May last year, China announced the introduction of laws to sanction violations of citizens ‘privacy after increasing cases of fraud in which Chinese citizens’ data was used to embezzle money. However, Professor Guo Bing’s complaint was able to establish its legality in this violation of Chinese law, which made it a purely contractual matter.

However, the question of data collection without consent is by no means limited to this. “China’s use of facial recognition in all areas without notice or consent is appalling,” privacy expert Ann Cavoukian told The Guardian at the opening time. Case in court.

In China, face-to-face surveillance cameras are used for everything from identifying criminals to preventing theft in stores. Many people go to work by having their face scanned or enter recreational facilities like Safari Park by having their facial features revealed. The technology is also used to filter people entering or leaving campuses, apartment buildings, or subway stations. A 2019 report by the China Internet Network Information Center states that 77% of Internet users in China have suffered financial, time, or energy losses in various data security incidents.

On Monday, November 23, 2020, Chinese media even reported Southern Metropolis Daily that property developers installed surveillance cameras in their offices to collect facial recognition data from potential buyers, apparently without their permission.

Chinese citizens are increasingly concerned about their data collection in a state that oversees everything. The control of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang Province shows this well: Thanks to the technology, the country can spy on deeds and gestures and recognize religious behavior as disloyal behavior towards the government.

The problem is that this government is by no means the only collector of biometric data: the entire private sector is affected. According to a report from market research firm IDC, the country’s non-home video surveillance equipment market was worth $ 10.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 20.1 billion in 2023.

In addition, Chinese citizens who generally accept the data protection trade in order to gain more security are increasingly expressing themselves on data protection issues. With the increasing spread of facial recognition in the world’s most populous country, the number of surveys is increasing.

This ruling shows that it is possible to win a battle in this area if it does not offer legal substances against technologies that allow companies or the state to access large amounts of personal data. even in China. The Data Protection Act, passed in May 2020 by the Civil Code, provides the legal basis for better protection of personal data on the Internet. It is the country’s first historical civil code and the first in Chinese history to systematically integrate all of the country’s private law standards as well as new provisions, particularly those relating to personality and the right to privacy.

Starting in 2021, for the first time in China, this code will bring together consumer and cybersecurity laws to oblige companies to improve their data security. It remains to be seen whether this code actually enables Chinese citizens like Guo Bing to protect themselves from the uncontrolled use of their data when it comes into effect.