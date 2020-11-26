Some iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have MagSafe related sound issues

Aside from some concerns about yellow-looking screens, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro didn’t suffer from iPhoneGate. However, new bugs appear: our colleague iGen reports testimonials from users who are bored with sound problems. IPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max make strange noises that are too loud or do not correspond to the decisions made by the user during a virtual keystroke or, for example, when the device is locked.

In all of the reported cases, one element seems to repeat itself: sound problems generally occur when charging the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max through MagSagfe (the magnetic charging zone on the back of the iPhone). Worse still, one of the affected users noticed the same errors after switching their iPhone 12 Pro to customer service. And you dear reader, no annoying worries with your new treasures?