[#Promo] Sosh 40GB Mobile Plan for € 11.99 / month for Black Friday

Sosh is drawing for a mobile tariff on Black Friday. This is a non-binding cellular plan with 40 GB for € 11.99 / month. The price no longer increases after the first year.

Sosh’s cellular plan, which uses the Orange network, includes unlimited calls, SMS and MMS in France. The internet quota is 40 GB. Calls, SMS and MMS from Europe and the DOM are also unlimited, but the Internet quota is 8 GB. Note that Switzerland and Andorra are not included. Any communication from the two regions will therefore be billed. This is not the case with other sosh packages that are not advertised.

The package with unlimited calls / SMS / MMS and 40 GB at € 11.99 / month even after the first year is now available on the Sosh website. The offer is valid until December 3rd. There is no obligation and it is possible to transfer your current operator number.

Other sosh packages are still on sale. There’s a 70GB plan for $ 14.99 / month. Otherwise, the operator offers a 100 GB package for € 20.99 / month. Here, too, the prices no longer rise after the first year and there is no obligation.