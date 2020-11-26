Disclosing personal information could cost Microsoft dearly

These two words are transparent and reassuring, and mark the future of Microsoft in how we use personal information. Following the new guidelines of the CNIL (National Commission on Informatics and Freedoms), the Redmond company is reviewing its privileges and updating itself to reassure its customers about the SHREMS II framework.

This makes Microsoft one of the first companies to follow these guidelines and go further. The company will reject requests for personal information disclosure from any government unless required by a mandate or legal reason.

Financial compensation

If Microsoft is required to disclose information about the company’s personal information to the public or private sector for any of the reasons stated, the company will be compensated financially. This compensation would only be effective if one of the governments did not strictly follow the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). Beyond that, no amount has currently been disclosed.

Microsoft wants to go beyond the guidelines and opt for much stronger data encryption. In the future, the company will be transparent about the use of its customers’ personal data. Above all, she wants to enable her customers to have the security of their personal data.

To keep its promises, Microsoft won’t hesitate to go to court. In addition, one case of personal data breaches by a government has already been the subject of a judicial complaint.

Because of this, we were the first cloud provider to work with European data protection authorities to approve European model clauses, the first to adopt new technical standards for cloud data protection, and enthusiastic supporters of the GDPR since it was first proposed in 2012 .

Strengthen, protect and calm

The internet has all of our data. 2019 was the record year for personal data breaches. Public sector companies are the hardest hit by data breaches, according to a risk-based security report.

A total of almost 7.9 billion data is freely available on the Internet. According to IBM, disclosing personal information costs a company $ 3.92 million.