Apple wants to move part of the MacBook and iPad production to Vietnam

According to well-informed Reuters sources, Apple has asked Foxconn to relocate some of the production of MacBooks and iPads to Vietnam. Cupertino Company wants to reduce its dependence on China in the context of high tensions between the United States and China and knows that it is not at all clear that those tensions will decrease significantly in the Biden era.

Many production units of Pegatron, Luxshare and Foxconn have already been relocated to Singapore, Vietnam or India, but the latter mainly produce older iPhone models, accessories or AirPods. Also note that in Ireland a manufacturing line for iMac Pro is shipping in Europe. Foxconn is reportedly building its new iPad and MacBook factory in Bac Giang Province, Vietnam. The production unit could even be operational in the first half of 2021.