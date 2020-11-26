Consequences of expanding the lock: The second recession is creeping – the economy

For Claus Michelsen, it is just a question of “how”, not “whether”. “The German economy will collapse again after the summer recovery at the end of the year,” the economic chief of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) predicted in Berlin on Thursday. “The only question is how strong.”

This largely depends on the course of the pandemic and the duration of the lock-up. Given that the restrictions have so far been less extensive than in the spring, the consequences are likely to be more modest. “In addition, in many places we benefit from the experience of solving the virus,” said Michelsen. In the last quarter of the year, DIW expects a total of at least one percent of gross national product (GDP).

On Wednesday, federal and state governments agreed to extend the blockade, which bans many industries from doing business. Restaurants, hotels, cinemas and fitness studios, among others, remain closed; According to reports, the corresponding sales refunds will continue to be provided. The retail sector in particular is outraged by the stricter requirements for the maximum number of people in a store.

“Locking costs a lot of money”

But the overall economy will also be affected by a partial deadlock, says Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer. He also expects minus one percent in the last three months of the year. The first quarter of 2021 should also be significantly affected by the lock-in. Commerzbank therefore expects a technical recession in the winter half-year – two negative quarters in a row. “You shouldn’t have any illusions: locking costs a lot of money,” Krämer said.

The BDI industry association is also critical of the new measures. Its president Dieter Kempf criticized the lack of a planning horizon. “In the winter, more and more entrepreneurs are getting worse in the air.” The most serious danger to the economic recovery next year is the closure of large companies. “Sarna Röser from the Association of Young Entrepreneurs said:” Many companies are in danger of irreparable damage. In addition to quick and feasible compensation, companies now also need a long-term perspective. ”

The economy was on the right track

The German economy recovered strongly in the third quarter. Compared to the period from April to June, an increase of 8.2 percent was achieved. However, the level was four percent lower than in the previous year; in the second quarter, GDP fell by as much as 11.2 percent compared to 2019. From this low level it will now go downhill again. So far, the federal government forecasts an overall increase of 4.4 percent for 2021.

However, this calculation comes from before two partial closures. The fact that this could lead to another recession, as was the case in the second and third quarters, has so far been difficult to discuss by the federal government with regard to other open construction sites in Corona.

The companies were, in fact, on the right track. Before the start of the partial blockade in November, sales in the German economy almost returned to pre-crisis levels. Industry, construction and trade and services were seasonally adjusted and calendar-adjusted in October by 1.5 percent more than in the previous month. The Federal Statistical Office said that sales were only 0.3 percent lower than in February, a month before the restrictions caused by the corona pandemic in Germany.

I hope you trade with Asia

The German economy is also affected by measures taken abroad. Many important trading partners in Europe have also introduced restrictions that should slow down demand for “Made in Germany” goods. As a result, the sector’s export expectations fell to their lowest level in six months in November, according to Ifo in a survey of 2,300 companies. For example, the automotive industry expects a significant slowdown in future international business.

The shopping mood is also declining among customers. Consumer sentiment continued to deteriorate due to a partial lock-up in November. For December, the GfK market research institute predicted a value of minus 6.7 points on Thursday, which is 3.5 points less than in the previous month. According to the institute, economic and income expectations and the tendency to buy are in decline. This value is a warning signal, especially before the Christmas shop, which is important for many industries.

The Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMC) hopes that a partial deadlock will not cause the economy to be over-buried. According to economists, directly affected sectors contribute only two percent to GDP and even less to the leisure sector, which is also strongly affected. If exports to Asia, where the economy is accelerating again, develop well and the construction industry continues to be in high demand, IMK economists do not consider it impossible to make a positive at the end of the fourth quarter. (s rtr)