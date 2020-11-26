[#BlackFriday] SFR RED 200 GB cellular plan for € 15 / month

SFR RED hits Black Friday with a 200 GB cellular plan for € 15 / month. As with all other offers, the package is non-binding. Even after the first year there is no price increase, says the operator.

In detail, SFR RED offers a package with unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. The internet quota is 200 GB in the French metropolis. Calls, SMS and MMS are also unlimited for the use of the package in Europe and in the overseas departments. The internet envelope is 15 GB.

The € 15 / month offer is available now on the SFR RED website. The package is available until November 29th.

Note that SFR RED also offers a package for € 12 / month. It includes unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. The internet quota is 50 GB in the French metropolis and 8 GB in Europe / DOM. The offer is also available through November 29th on the SFR RED website.

A few hours ago, Sosh drew his own promotion. A 40 GB plan for € 11.99 / month. The operator also offers offers for 70 GB and 100 GB for € 14.99 / month and € 20.99 / month, respectively. In all three cases, calls, SMS and MMS are unlimited, whether in France, Europe or the overseas departments.