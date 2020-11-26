Apple News + offers a 3-month free trial

Apple has decided to offer three months for the free trial of Apple News +, compared to one month normally. This offer is temporary. In fact, it’s available through Monday. Then it’s another month.

For a limited time, get Apple News + free for 3 months.

You will get:

• World-class journalism from sources you trust

• Complete magazine issues, cover to cover

• The best audio stories of the week, handpicked and expertly told, on your iPhone

– Apple News (@AppleNews) November 26, 2020

Apple News + is the premium offering that gives you access to hundreds of magazines and newspapers. Unfortunately, the service is limited to a few countries. This applies to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Apple does not provide information on availability in France or other regions of the world. Its price is $ 9.99 / month.

Before we have Apple News +, maybe we should have Apple News at all. Indeed, the application does not exist in France. Only one widget is allowed on iOS or MacOS. Here are some news that the application offers a complete experience. It seems that the iPhone maker cannot agree with the French media on the compensation. In addition, some (French and foreigners) are not fans of the lack of control. They say they prefer a direct relationship with readers rather than going through an application controlled by a third party (in this case, Apple).

At the last count, Apple News had 125 million users. Apple doesn’t give a number for Apple News +.