Samsung will take the lead in smartphone sales in the third quarter of 2020

How is the smartphone market doing in times of the health crisis? According to the Canalys report, which isn’t that bad, 348 million devices were sold worldwide in the third quarter of 2020. If this is a slight decrease from the same period last year, we can see that some manufacturers are doing better than others.

Smartphone sales are relatively declining

348 million smartphones were sold worldwide in the third quarter of 2020. This corresponds to a slight decrease of 1% compared to the results of the third quarter of 2019 (352.4 million devices sold). The figures also show a significant increase of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

In the same category

The EU votes for the right of its citizens to redress

Encouraging momentum for the smartphone industry as sales of these devices have steadily declined since the health crisis began. In the first quarter of 2020, sales fell by 20.2%. The smartphone manufacturers owe this new impetus in part to the introduction of devices that integrate 5G.

Samsung takes the lead, Xiaomi overtakes Apple

This third quarter of 2020 was particularly beneficial for Samsung, which returned to the top of best-selling smartphones with 80.2 million units shipped. This corresponds to an increase of 2% compared to the same period in the previous year. The southern manufacturer, Korean, thus held 23% of the market share in the sector.

For analyst Shengtao Jin, this success is based on three main factors. First, “demand accumulated in the second quarter was reflected in the third quarter.” Then the conquest of the Indian market would have brought the South Korean manufacturer great benefits. Finally, implementing measures such as “discounts and free deliveries (…) to stimulate demand” would also weigh on the balance.

With 51.7 million devices sold and a 14.9% market share, Huawei falls back to second place in the ranking. In Europe, sales fell by 25% in the third quarter. Obviously, the Chinese manufacturer continues to suffer from the American embargo.

Xiaomi closes the podium with the third place normally reserved for Apple. In total, the Chinese company sold 47.1 million smartphones and held 13.5% of the market share. An extremely positive result, especially given the success of its Redmi range in the European market.

The apple brand has sold 43.2 million units, placing it in fourth place. However, it is expected to regain strength in the final quarter of the year thanks to the recent release of its iPhone 12 range. Finally, Vivo closes the ranking with 31.8 million devices shipped. This corresponds to a slight increase of 6% compared to the third quarter of 2019.