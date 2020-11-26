India is accused by China of violating WTO rules

After India blocked 43 Chinese applications, Beijing accuses New Delhi – like the United States – of discriminatory practices and violations of the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). “We hope that India provides a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market participants, all countries including China, and corrects discriminatory practices that violate the rules of the EU WTO,” said the spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in India, Ji Rong , in a statement released November 25, 2020.

On November 24, 2020, India launched a new wave of ban over a threat to its national security: “This action was taken on the basis of information on these requests due to activities affecting the sovereignty and the integrity of India, the defense India, the security of the state and the public order ”, justifies the Indian Minister for Information Technology. This defense raises China’s eyebrows: “We strongly oppose India’s repeated use of ‘national security’ as an excuse for banning certain mobile applications of Chinese origin,” warns the message, which emphasizes “China and India represent opportunities for development for each other before they pose a threat. “

The targets of this latest Indian ban include AliExpress’s Taobao live streaming platform, DingTalk Business Messaging and TikTok’s rival app: Video Snack. Video Snack is owned by Kuaishou (funded by Tencent) and used the TikTok ban in July 2020 to attract users in India. For example, ByteDance’s competing Chinese application has dominated downloads in the country in recent months. However, since November 24th, the heyday has passed for this second Chinese company to bring new market share to Instagram.

New Delhi blocked 59 Chinese mobile apps in June and added 118 more in September. The bundle includes the successful South Korean mobile game: Playerunknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG). PUBG, which is affiliated with Tencent, is banned in India, but the company hasn’t said its final word and intends to return to Indian territory thanks to a break in its ties with Chinese. PUBG’s parent company, Krafton, is planning a $ 100 billion investment in India, according to TechCrunch. A return expected by many players, some of whom have shown fanaticism in the past.

In late July India threatened to ban 275 Chinese applications, and to date Narendra Modi’s government has blocked nearly 220 of them. This series of bans is against the background of a deterioration in bilateral relations between India and India-China. In June the conflict in Kashmir was rekindled by a clash in the Himalayan peaks in which both armies were killed. In addition, on November 15, 2020, China signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with fifteen countries in the Asia-Pacific region excluding India.