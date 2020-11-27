The EU votes for the right of its citizens to redress

In March we learned that the European Union was preparing a law on the right to compensation that MEPs had just voted on. The text was adopted by 395 votes in favor, 94 against and 207 abstentions.

Promote repair and combat planned obsolescence

This right to compensation affects all citizens of the European Union and will create a framework for the development of a sustainable internal market. In particular, as part of the Green Deal for Europe, it will promote recycling, reuse and repair through various measures to reduce the rate of electronic waste on the old continent.

This includes strengthening “support for second-hand goods markets, calling for measures to combat planned obsolescence practices and to support sustainable production”. The EU also wants to make repairs “more attractive, systematic and cost-effective, whether by extending warranties, offering warranties for replaced parts or improving access to repair and maintenance information”.

“It is time to use the goals of the Green Deal as the foundation for a single market that promotes products and services that are inherently sustainable. In order to achieve this, we need a comprehensive set of rules that enables clear and uncomplicated decisions instead of technical changes that lack political courage and confuse both consumers and businesses. In adopting this report, the European Parliament has sent a clear message: harmonizing mandatory labeling that indicates sustainability and combating aging at EU level are the way forward, “said David Cormand, MEP and Member of the Europe Ecology Les Verts party.

In addition, elected officials reiterated their desire to have a common charger for all smartphones, a move that has been heavily criticized by Apple as the choice is for USB-C cables. The Union also plans to promote responsible advertising and better treat its waste.

This new legislation makes sense. According to a survey, if given a choice, 77% of European citizens would rather repair their devices than replace them, and 79% of them believe that manufacturers should be legally required to facilitate the repair of digital devices or replacements its different parts.