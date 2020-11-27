Apple organizes its Black Friday everywhere except France

Apple launched its Black Friday 2020 everywhere but not in France. In fact, the offers exist in the United States, in the various European countries, but not in the hexagon.

It is certain that Apple decided to obey the government’s request. Last week the government asked traders to postpone Black Friday to December 4th and most agreed. This is especially true for Amazon. To see if Apple France also has its shopping event on that day.

In the meantime, we can see what Apple is offering with its Black Friday at our European neighbors. Customers are entitled to an App Store / iTunes Gift Card when purchasing certain products. Apple Store Gift Cards are also available in some countries. Here are the gift card amounts:

€ 25 when purchasing an Apple Watch Series 3 € 25 when purchasing AirPods or AirPods Pro € 50 when purchasing an iPhone SE, iPhone XR or iPhone 11 € 50 when purchasing an iPad mini € 50 when purchasing an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K € 50 when you buy a Beats product € 50 when you buy a MacBook Air (2020) or MacBook Pro (13 inch), 2020) € 100 when you buy an iPad Pro (11 or 12.9 inch), € 100 when you buy one 16-inch MacBook Pro 100 € when you buy a HomePod 150 € with the purchase of a 21.5-inch iMac

As we can see, the latest products are not affected. There is no special Apple Black Friday for the iPhone 12, Mac M1, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. IPad 8, iPad Air 4, and HomePod mini are also not included.