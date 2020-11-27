Orange will launch its 5G in 15 French cities on December 3rd

It’s official: if the date of November 18 had been announced beforehand, Orange would finally deploy its 5G in 15 French cities on December 3, 2020, including Nice, Marseille, Clermont-Ferrand, Angers, Toulouse, Pau and Le Mans , d. H. 10% of the country’s population.

Four times faster than 4G

Stéphane Richard, CEO of Orange, said the network will expand to more than 160 parishes by the end of the year. Thanks to a large spectrum in the 3.5 GHz frequency band, speeds “up to 3 to 4 times faster than 4 G” can be achieved. Ultimately, 5G should be ten times faster than 4G.

In total, French operators spent 2.78 billion euros during the auctions to acquire 5G frequencies. Orange is the company that got the most frequencies before SFR, then Bouygues Telecom and Free. Bouygues Telecom also marketed its 5G packages on December 1st, while SFR has already launched the network in Nice.

Obstacles pile up

Currently, Orange’s 5G will not cover Paris. The capital has indeed launched a citizens’ consultation through the network and the results should be available in early December. “As long as this process is not completed, no new 5G orange antennas will be used,” said Stéphane Richard.

In other cities, especially led by green or left-wing mayors, moratoriums are in place. This is particularly the case in Grenoble and Lille, where the results of a report from the National Health Security Agency (ANSES) are expected in 2021. Currently, no study has shown any harmful effects. of 5G on health or the environment. The green mayor of Bordeaux said last August that he wanted to slow the pace of the 5G launch.

“The deployment will take place gradually and in a constructive dialogue with all local authorities, in parallel with our efforts to expand the coverage of the French territory in 4G,” said the CEO of Orange. This goes in the direction of the telecommunications authority, which advised operators not to insist on reluctant cities.

In addition, the use of 5G should face other difficulties: civil aviation is indeed against antennas near airports, especially because of the risk of interference with radio altimeters, instruments that allow aircraft to know their altitude from the ground.