What about golf? : More and more fun with the new winter levels (Apple Arcade)

The Really Funny What About Golf? (What the f-ck? Would have been more appropriate) is eligible for its winter update. On the program of this “golf game made by people who know nothing about golf and will not make you better golfers”, new snowy levels, always crazy physics, a search for pizza (!) And of course a large amount of humor that goes with the description of this Updates begins: “IT’S SNOW TIME!” Ordinary people will tell you, you can’t play golf in the snow. Don’t listen to them, that’s just a minor inconvenience! “”

The new features of Update 1.0 can be found here:

“A quest for pizza

Snow of course!

Pizzas

Super COOL levels

Frozen peas, pizzas and popsicles

A moose – that is NOT frozen!

A snowman who wants to keep a cool head

Did we tell you there were pizzas? Ever frostier physics! “”

This indie nugget, which was (rightly) named at the last Game Awards in 2019, is definitely worth the laugh. Do it!