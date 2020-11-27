How Do I Pick the Right Ecommerce Training?

We are at a turning point in the history of world trade. The Covid-19 crisis is forcing many countries to introduce containment measures, as is the case in France. In such a context, local traders find it difficult to achieve their goals. E-commerce is becoming an essential solution to the survival of these companies to ensure the continuity of their activities. Here are a few steps to help you choose your ecommerce training.

This is the most important point: the content that makes up the workout you have chosen. Nicolas J. Chevalier, CEO of E-Commerce Nation, a start-up behind e-commerce training, rightly states, “Academy E-Commerce Nation training is a package of videos and e-skills. -Commerce to become an e-commerce expert. Everyone can find the right answers to their problems at their own pace in order to master the e-commerce ecosystem from A to Z covering everything from basics, sales strategies, acquisition levers to optimizing the e-commerce ecosystem with marketplaces ”.

The legitimacy of the structure and the stakeholders

The content is good, but it is even better when the training is delivered by a structure and speakers who know their job. This principle naturally applies to all training courses available on the market. In order to put the chances on your side, you should preferably find out about the legitimacy of the interlocutors that you have before you. Do you have experience in e-commerce? Are you certified? Who have you worked with?

Peer feedback and opinions on the training

If the e-commerce training is not in the start-up phase, other profiles have already followed in the past. It can be interesting to consult the feedback from those who have been there before you. What do the lessons offered look like? About the quality of the advice? On the results that enabled them to achieve?

Support with e-commerce training

This point is also very important. You will most likely choose online training if you need to train in ecommerce. Discussions with a committed contact person determine the success of your learning. To do this, the structure you choose must provide support, if not tailor-made, adapted to the pace of each individual, especially with the help of online resources or a quiz to test your knowledge on the go. Education. The possible exchange with other learners is a plus, which can enable better cooperation and clarification of certain gray areas.

Financing options

There are many mechanisms in France that you can use to finance your education. This is an essential point to keep in mind, especially in times of crisis. Much of the training offered can be financed in various ways. Either through OPCOs (Skills Operators), FIF PL, Pôle Emploi or even through your company. Find out that you are definitely entitled to one of these tools.

You now know all the criteria that must be considered when choosing your e-commerce training. Now it’s your turn!