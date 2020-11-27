Smartphone sales in Europe: Apple resists, Xiaomi jumps, and Huawei falls

Apple did quite well in Europe in the third quarter of 2020. If we believe IDC’s numbers (with some caution), the Cupertino company would have sold 8.2 million iPhones on the old continent (+ 1.1%), allowing Apple to occupy 28.5% of Pdm in the European market . Samsung stays ahead with 10.3 million units (35.6% Pdm), but the world’s number one has seen sales drop 6.9% year over year. Behind the two giants, Xiaomi is taking advantage of Huawei’s big slump to take third place (3.7 million sales and 12.8% from Pdm. The Chinese manufacturer has seen a 151.6% increase in sales within a year!

Unsurprisingly, Huawei is collapsing in connection with the American embargo. Only 2.5 million smartphones were sold, 8.8% Pdm and a gimmick of -58.7% compared to last year. OPPO closes this European top 5 with 900,000 units sold, a Pdm of 3.1% and a spectacular increase of 566.2%. Who spoke about the crisis?