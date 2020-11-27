Britain is creating an agency whose sole job is to regulate tech giants

The UK government has announced the creation of an agency specifically dedicated to regulating large tech companies like Facebook and Google.

Protect users and let competition thrive

This agency is called the Digital Markets Unit and is affiliated with the Competition and Market Supervisory Authority (CMA). It will debut in April 2021. “I’m pro-tech and digital platform services are changing the economy in a positive way – they bring huge benefits to businesses, consumers and society. However, there is a growing consensus in the UK and abroad that the concentration of power among a small number of tech companies is slowing the growth of the sector, diminishing innovation and having a negative impact on the people and the companies that depend on it. It is time to address this problem and usher in a new era of technological growth, ”said Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital.

The Digital Markets Unit will be responsible for monitoring the behavior of digital platforms as well as their advertising practices, particularly with the aim of protecting user data, but also to ensure that the climate is conducive to healthy and fair competition. To do this, the UK is already considering implementing a code of conduct that tech companies will face or face penalties.

A code of conduct to be observed

In a statement, the government states:

“Under the new code, platforms, including those funded by digital advertising, could be more transparent about what services they offer and how they use consumer data to provide consumers with information about whether or not to receive personalized advertising, and to prevent their customers from imposing restrictions that would make it difficult for them to use competing platforms. “

For this reason, small businesses should have access to online advertising platforms in the same way as their larger competitors. The government also wants to review the conditions online platforms are placing on the UK media to monetize their content. The agency should also “have the power to suspend, block and overturn the decisions of the tech giants, instruct them to take certain measures to comply with the code and impose financial penalties in the event of non-compliance”.

As a reminder: The GAFA has to be exposed to increasing distrust of the authorities in several countries. As the European Union contemplates new better regulation law, the United States took action this summer with a landmark antitrust hearing that led to lawsuits against Google allegedly abusing its dominant position.