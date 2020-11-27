Google expands Gmail to include business functions

Google Workspace is one of the preferred platforms for businesses as it gives them access to simple, intuitive and effective tools straight from the internet. The former G Suite offers productivity tools like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, or even Google Slides. It also offers a personalized email address and many other features.

However, the most used tool remains Gmail. This messaging service was released in 2004 with a very simple interface. In just a few years, Gmail has become the epicenter, the central pillar of Google tools. Because of this, the messaging service has constantly evolved to meet everyone’s needs. Also, it will soon have a new feature that will be very useful for businesses.

In the same category

The EU votes for the right of its citizens to redress

Valuable information just a click away

When someone sends an email to a company, it helps to learn a little more about them. There are also extensions that can be dragged to Gmail or directly to Google Chrome. However, Google wants to make this feature native to Gmail. What changes for you?

When this new feature is built into Gmail, you will be able to navigate the side panel and access any information that your contact previously entered on their page. Gmail shows their contact details (number, email address, etc.), the person’s role in the company, where they work, and whether they have sent you a message in the past.

At the same time, you can insert the contact card with all the information directly into your address book. As a reminder, this feature can only be used if the person sending the message has entered the appropriate information in advance. If you enter this information, your recipients can get the same information.

Who is eligible for this Gmail feature?

Apart from making this feature more interesting for businesses, Google plans to distribute this update in the following offers:

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus; G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Associations

This function is also available to users with a personal Google account. It will be implemented gradually with users. The start date is planned for November 23, 2020 with a more or less rapid spread of fifteen days. Google will then be able to offer new tools to increase its presence on the web and in businesses.