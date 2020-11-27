[#BlackFriday] 5 year PureVPN subscription at € 76 instead of € 576

If you’re looking for a powerful VPN at a low price, now is the perfect time. The must-have subscription to the PureVPN service is available for a few days.

When you subscribe to a 5-year PureVPN subscription, you benefit from an 88% discount that brings the price of a 5-year commitment down to a total of € 71 (instead of € 576!). This equates to € 1.18 per month.

What does the PureVPN offer offer?

VPNs are now the easiest and cheapest way to surf the internet without leaving any traces and thus protect your privacy. This is also the best way to access certain third-party content.

PureVPN offers one of the best VPN services in the world. This 13 year old service offers all the functions one would expect from such a service provider: a large number of servers in many countries, no personal data recorded, 10 devices can be connected to the main line at the same time Supports (iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows, Linux , Chrome Extensions, Firefox) all with a 31-day guarantee if you are not satisfied.

Bypass geoblocks and save money online

One of the price criteria is the number of servers and the number of countries in which a connection can be established. PureVPN, for example, offers more than 6,500 servers in 140 countries worldwide, some of which are dedicated solely to streaming. The stability of the connection must also be taken into account, and in some cases the ability to access the American catalog of SVOD services. It is not possible to access the Netflix USA catalog using a VPN, especially if the service has few servers. PureVPN offers a 10 Gigabit network to ensure a quality of service that allows you to access Netflix US, Hulu, CBS, etc.

Enhance your online security

If using a VPN presents a security concern for you, there are two things to consider: data encryption and data retention policy.

The new version of PureVPN for Mac offers the possibility to select the protocol OpenVPN, L2TP / IPSec, PPTP, SSTP and IKEv2. You can also activate the kill switch, which protects your data in the event of a disconnection. The data is encrypted in AES 256-bit.

Regarding connection logs, PureVPN pledges not to keep any. The company claims to have recently been audited by KPMG International.

For the price of a baguette of bread, we get VPN access that goes from 9.60 euros / month to 1.18 euros / month, a tariff reduction of 88% and enables you to use the catalog. full Netflix USA (and others) by simply changing an American IP. Very much!

[Sponso]