PureVPN at € 1.18 excluding tax per month instead of € 9.60

Clearly, if there’s a good time to get a VPN, Black Friday, which is completely contained, could be the right opportunity to take the plunge.

After all, this is the case when the tempting deals crowd and in this particular time of tightness when our window is reduced to our screen, a VPN becomes even more useful. Useful for protecting browsing, but also for expanding access to content on legal streaming platforms.

In the same category

Black Friday – 14 Pro software at great prices to upgrade your box

PureVPN returns with a very nice and clean offer for Black Friday at a price of € 1.18 HT per month instead of € 9.60. ie € 71 instead of € 576 with a discount of -88% on the 5-year package. The application is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iOS.

Take advantage of the PureVPN deal

General features of PureVPN

The VPN offers 10 multiple connections instead of the usual 5. With PureVPN you can access the foreign catalog such as Netflix USA.

As you probably know, while the Netflix library has a common core of content, each country has local catalogs. With PureVPN, you can take advantage of these by unblocking them thanks to a location in the desired country. Praised by its customers, the VPN offers the ability to connect to 7 Netflix regions (US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan), Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer UK, ITV UK and many others. In addition, vpn makes it easy to purchase access at the lowest prices by taking into account price differences between regions (e.g. video games on Steam, airline tickets, etc.). Finally, PureVPN will keep you safe wherever you are thanks to public WIFI protection.

Take advantage of the PureVPN deal

What’s new with PureVPN?

PureVPN returns with new improvements:

Improvements to its applications An audit by one of the “Big Four”, KPMG From 2000 servers to over 6500 servers in 140 countries 10 Gigabit VPN network Real-time information on your preferred streaming channels RAM-based servers as integrated security Use 100% physical servers The PureVPN deal