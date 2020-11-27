Apple TV app arrives on new Sony TV models

The Apple TV app will become the standard among the SVoD app packages that are pre-installed on some channels. Sony confirmed today that the app will be available for multiple TV models to be marketed in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The update starts on November 27th in the US and will eventually be rolled out to all users of the models. concerned. Sony therefore confirms its interest in the Apple app after it was first made available on the XH90 models in mid-October. Other TV manufacturers such as LG, Samsung and Vizio have already integrated the app into their hardware.

Remember that the Apple TV app centralizes the movies and series being played and provides access to a history as well as a number of SvoD services, including Apple TV +. Starz, Mubi, Molotov or even Disney + are thus directly integrated into the app. The subscription for Apple TV Plus is billed at 4.99 euros / month.