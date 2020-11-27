Percepto has raised $ 45 million with its surveillance drone

Percepto raised $ 45 million to develop its autonomous surveillance drone. This Israeli start-up provides corporate surveillance solutions that are either integrated or turnkey. It intends to take advantage of the thriving automated surveillance market as Technavio reports it could hit 3.72 billion by 2024. In addition, this market is subject to growing demand from companies in the US energy, oil, gas and mining industries. These sectors work in locations that are sensitive, dangerous and sometimes difficult to access.

Go to places only AI can go

A drone or simply a robot cannot (yet) replace humans. However, for safety reasons, some people cannot go to dangerous places. In addition, these places are mostly difficult to access for people, which is why these companies are becoming increasingly interested in Percepto.

The economic situation is all the more favorable as people have to be supported by drones to protect themselves. “The pandemic has highlighted and accelerated the need for many large industrial companies to consider autonomous remote data collection and analysis with our drones to mitigate some of the risk.” said a spokesman for the start-up.

Percepto and its drone-in-a-box idea

This start-up was born thanks to Dor Abuhasira and Raviv Raz, who later developed the company’s first drone, the Sparrow 1. This drone can be controlled manually or on its own. They managed to launch their very first Indiegogo campaign to market a solution the company calls Drone-in-a-Box. This solution had already been tested by the American Army in 1968, but Percepto was a driving force behind its modern development and popularity with companies. The principle is simple: an autonomous drone can navigate and return to place itself in a designated box.

In the case of Percepto, this box contains a charging station, which is the second centerpiece after the drone. This allows you to charge, land, or take off the drone. This station is also used to synchronize data with a cloud via LTE. In addition, checks can be carried out before or after the flight of the drone.

A drone with a 5G chip

The Sparrow 1 can fly during the day thanks to a very high resolution camera, but also at night thanks to various sensors and cameras, including a thermal. It’s made of carbon fiber, which makes it strong and light at the same time.

However, the drone’s components and technologies make it light up to 8.61kg versus 570g for a consumer drone. A weight justified by the presence of a parachute, large battery and motors strong enough to make it fly in all weather conditions (snow, rain and wind).

In fact, it can fly up to 74 km / h and climb up to 121 meters. In addition, the battery lets the Sparrow 1 fly for 38 minutes. The drone can withstand very strong winds. At the same time, Percepto announces that it can withstand wind speeds of up to 150 mph.

Finally, the drone has a 5G chip to quickly synchronize the information it collects and send it to the charging station, which then transmits it to a cloud service. With this chip, it can be quickly connected to smart fences or motion sensors. In the event of an anomaly, Percepto will guide the drone directly to the warning location regardless of the conditions.

A (very) intelligent software

The software built into the drone and the technologies available separately are very complete. Once connected to Perceptos Sparrow 1 (or any other drone), any scan made by the sensors will be relayed to it. What do these analyzes contain? It contains data on the presence of people as well as their monitoring, which also applies to vehicles, and even anomalies (unusual heat zones, leaks, etc.).

The operator can select different zones. A zone can be closed to Sparrow 1. In another zone, the drone can fly as it wishes. A third can serve as an emergency landing zone. This needs to be limited by virtual fences specially designed for the drone.

Send the right robot at the right time

The solution developed by Percepto enables robots from different suppliers to be connected. It is thus possible to send the most useful robot according to the task controlled by the operator or the software. For example, Boston Dynamics’ robot dog Spot, can perform the same tasks as the drone, but this time on land. Equipped with the sensors of the cameras developed by Percepto, it can perform various analyzes regardless of the problem it encountered during its round.

“Our autonomous robots use machine learning models to determine the best course of action, regardless of the situation, and to complete missions efficiently and safely. For example, our Sparrow drone has a proprietary battery drain projection model that ensures there are enough batteries to safely complete its mission in environmental conditions that can change abruptly, ”continues the carrier. Word of percepto.

And the competition?

The start-up Percepto has competitors like H3dynamics, Airbotics or even Skysense. We can also mention DJI with the Mavic 2 Enterprise or even Anafi Thermal from Parrot. Even so, Percepto already belongs to a different category. The company plans to expand its sales to ten countries to serve customers such as Verizon, Florida Power and Light, and ICL Dead Sea.

The Sparrow 1 has also passed tests with the US Army to verify its capabilities in the event of war. This drone will continue to evolve in the years to come. Israel-based Percepto now has 80 employees and will have raised nearly $ 72.5 million in just six years of existence.