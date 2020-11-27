Apple TV +: Mariah Carey’s special Christmas program gets a trailer

Apple is offering the trailer for Mariah Carey’s special Christmas program, which will be available on Apple TV +. It’s called Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

The trailer opens with actress Tiffany Haddish sitting in a comfortable chair by the blazing fire. She opens a big red book and is ready to tell “a great story” to the audience. Turn the pages and suddenly we find ourselves in a busy winter world. “Santa Claus decided that the season couldn’t be happy without the only Mariah Carey,” says Tiffany Haddish.

The famous music All I Want For Christmas Is You starts with Mariah Carey as a bonus. She sings several songs with a few artists who accompany her, including Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. The trailer ends with a list of all of the guests who are in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special:

Tiffany Haddisch Billy Eichner Ariana Grande Jennifer Hudson Snoop Dogg Jermaine Dupri Misty Copeland The peanut gang Mykal-Michelle Harris Roc & Roe

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will be available on Apple TV + on December 4th. The music Oh Santa! will be released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms the same day.