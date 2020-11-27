MacBook Air M1 and export video to the sun? Do not worry

Created Labs carried out a test with a MacBook Air M1. This Australian YouTuber wanted to see if the computer could “easily” export a video to the sun. It’s summer in Australia, hence the test at the moment.

The YouTuber recorded 8K videos to export in 4K using DaVinci Resolve. He was using version 17.1 of the app, which is currently in beta. This provides support for Macs with Apple’s M1 chip. This enables the best performance through optimization.

The MacBook Air M1 has a temperature of 40 degrees when it is outdoors in the shade. In comparison, the outside temperature is 45 degrees. Then comes the moment when the laptop is placed in the sun to export the video. After 5 minutes, the area where the M1 chip is located is 60 degrees. The rest of the computer is 40 degrees. The export was completed in 5 minutes and 16 seconds.

The same export with the same settings was then performed on the MacBook Air M1 indoors with a temperature of 24 degrees. It took 4 minutes and 57 seconds to finish. The MacBook Air had a temperature of 40 degrees. We therefore come to a similar result in terms of time. A positive result, especially since the MacBook Air M1 does not have a fan.