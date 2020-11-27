Facebook convicted in South Korea for sharing data without consent

The list of fines directed against Facebook, this time from South Korea, is added to the equivalent of 5 million euros. In the summer of 2019, the American consumer protection agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, imposed a record fine of 5 billion US dollars on the platform for failing to protect the personal data of its users.

As a direct result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the data of millions of users was used for voting purposes, this landmark decision led to increased Facebook action. Another effect was then highlighted by Michel Protti, the person responsible for confidentiality at Facebook: the change in corporate culture.

A questionable change as the social network has just been condemned for the same reasons. The investigation was initiated by the Korean Communications Commission in 2018 and then entrusted to the Commission for the Protection of Personal Data. An investigation that, according to Yonhap News, found that from May 2012 to June 2018, 3.3 million South Korean users’ personal information was disclosed to private companies without consent.

These are the names, addresses, dates of birth, work experience, hometowns, and relationships that have been traded this way between Facebook and the private sector. As? ‘Or what? Many thanks to all the services of external operators that Facebook hosts on its platform and that, according to the survey, would be provided with all this data if a member uses them. The Commission has estimated the number of companies affected at 10,000.

This lawsuit is not a first of its kind for South Korea. The fine, however, makes history. In 2018, the same Korean Communications Commission that launched the 2019 investigation fined the US company 396 million won for slowing down user connections in 2016 and 2017, which was eventually lifted. under the battle of Facebook.

South Korea itself is not an isolated case in its investigations and findings on the Mark Zuckerberg conglomerate. In some countries, the number one social network is still exposed to the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In March, for example, the Australian Privacy Constable (OAIC) ​​opened a case against Facebook in the National Federal Court on charges of disclosing personal information on more than 300,000 Australian citizens using Cambridge Analytica, without the user’s consent.

The condemnations and initiatives against Facebook are increasing, underscoring the platform’s dubious measures in relation to data security and the need for reform.