The new travel certificate is available on the smartphone and in paper form

A new version of the Containment Travel Certificate is available today. The reasons for the trip are changing. The certificate is still available on the smartphone and in paper form.

New travel reasons:

– Travel between the place of residence and the place of exercise of the professional activity or an educational or training institution; Business trips that cannot be postponed; Travel for a competition or exam

– Travel to an authorized cultural institution or place of worship; Travel to purchase goods, authorized services, order returns and home deliveries

– Consultations, examinations and care that cannot be provided remotely and the purchase of medicines

– Travel for compelling family reasons, to support vulnerable and precarious people or to look after children

– Travel for people with disabilities and their companions

– Travel outdoors or to an outdoor location without changing your place of residence, within three hours per day and within a maximum radius of twenty kilometers from the house, either in connection with physical activity or with individual leisure activities to the exclusion of any collective Sports practice and any closeness to other people, either for a walk with only people gathered in the same house, or for the needs of pets

– Legal or administrative subpoena and travel to a public service

– Participation in missions of general interest at the request of the managing authority

– Travel to pick up children from school and during their after-school activities

Download the new travel certificate

The new version of the Travel Certificate can be found on the government website by clicking here. There is an exceptional travel certificate, proof of professional travel and proof of school travel.

If you prefer to fill out the certificate from your smartphone, click here. After completing the form, you will receive a QR code. This code must be presented to the police in the event of an inspection.