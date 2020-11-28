[#BlackFriday] MacX Video Converter Pro: Best Video Converter Tool for Mac at an Affordable Price

A good video conversion tool is quickly needed if you want to transfer your content in particularly popular playback formats (HEVC, H.264, MP4, MKV, AVI, FLV, MOV, etc.). . MacX Video Converter Pro does this job perfectly: 4K / UHD, Full HD or 720p or even SD sources are converted into the formats mentioned above in a flash (or almost). In addition, Digiarty Software’s software is compatible with nearly 400 devices / sources and more than 420 output formats! The conversion process is surprisingly simple: once the software has started, all you have to do is select the Load Video button, then choose the format or devices, and finally the Hit Run button and … the conversion begins!

This great conversion tool comes at an extremely affordable price as part of Black Friday. You can buy MacX Video Converter Pro with a discount of -57% on the original price (or 25.95 euros instead of 54.95 euros) and after one week benefit from a free trial version of the MacX MediaTrans software. It is also possible to try a free trial version of MacX Video Converter Pro.

Many formats are supported

Do you really want to be convinced? So, note that MacX Video Converter Pro not only lets you convert the most popular video file formats (MOV, MP4, FLV, MKV, HEVC codec, MEPG, AVI, etc.), it also enables you to download and convert video files in general with speed from 1000 sharing sites like Vevo, Dailymotion, Break, Metacafe, Youtube and many more. It is also possible to compress the source video – up to -90% file size – while maintaining the original quality. The integrated editor allows you to change the size, add subtitles and even manage parameters such as bit rate, frame rate or volume. After editing, MacX Video Converter Pro even allows you to create real video slideshows with background music!

Finally, it should be noted that the conversion processes are the fastest on the market (for this type of utility) and allow for level 3 hardware acceleration. MacX Video Converter Pro is really almost bug free.

Take advantage of the great BlackFiday promotion for 25.95 euros instead of 54.95 euros.

