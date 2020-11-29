Companies are getting more than they would have opened: the federal government is apparently paying out ten billion euros in corona aid too – the economy

According to calculations by the Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft (IW), the federal government pays ten billion euros more for November and December aid than is actually necessary. According to the calculation, the companies affected – especially in the area of ​​catering and events – made in many cases more money than if they had opened up thanks to state compensation, according to the “Welt am Sonntag”.

In the light of the Bundesbank’s data, the Institute assumes that the average half of the costs in the sectors concerned are variable – that is, they do not arise even when companies are closed down. However, the federal government pays companies 75 percent of sales in the same month in 2019.

Although there are differences between industries, the newspaper quoted from IW’s calculations. However, for all those affected, about every third euro of the approximately 30 billion euros estimated by the federal government for November and December is paid too much.

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) believes that state compensation to the economy is legally required until drastic demands on the corona are lifted. “We all expect to have the vaccine as soon as possible.” However, if we encounter such serious restrictions, from my point of view, there must also be help, “said Lambrecht dm Blatt. “This reduces the severity of the interventions and thus also contributes to the adequacy of the measures.”

However, Lambrecht admitted that the financial possibilities of the federal government are not unlimited. “Fighting a pandemic is a national task that must be met by federal and state governments,” the SPD politician said. Lambrecht sided with the head of the Union Parliamentary Group, Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), who also called for financial participation from the federal states. (AFP, dpa)