Apple Fitness + will be available to everyone soon

Apple Fitness + will be available soon. Apple has already announced that its service with instructional videos from sports coaches will be available by the end of 2020. And the niche still seems relevant due to various social media posts.

The various sports coaches participating in Apple Fitness + have posted messages on Instagram to help prepare the ground. We suspect Apple asked each of them to post a message. In fact, all of the posts have the hashtag #CloseYourRings and mention the @ AppleFitnessPlus account.

As a reminder, Apple Fitness + will be available in the form of videos for everyone (regardless of age, experience, etc.). Thanks to the synchronization with the various Apple products, a whole ecosystem is created.

The service will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US. There is still no date for France and the other countries. Its price is $ 9.99 / month. It’s also included in the Apple One Premier offer for $ 29.95 / month. This does not (yet) exist in France.