His Apple Watch recognizes 210 beats per minute

The Apple Watch is very about health and it is meant to be useful to many people. Zachary Zies tells local broadcaster NBC24 his testimony about a heart problem.

The 26-year-old American says his Apple Watch warned him of a problem with his resting heart rate. It was extremely high: 210 beats per minute. This is significantly more than the average. The young man, who recently graduated from Ohio State University, understood that it was necessary to act quickly.

“The Apple Watch told me something was going on and you needed to get help to see what was going on,” Zachary explains. It turns out that Zachary had to undergo an atrial ablation to deal with the atrial flutter.

The young man struggled with Friedreich’s ataxia for most of his life. Because of this illness, he has been in a wheelchair since middle school. It is a progressive, rare neurological disease of genetic origin. This leads to a coordination of voluntary movements in time and space through attacks on the cerebellum and the paths of deep sensitivity. According to the Association française ataxie de Friedreich (AFAF), 1,500 people are affected in France.

Upon arrival, the procedure lowered Zachary’s heart rate. He says he recovered 90% today.