5G: This is where the first authorized antennas are located

The National Frequency Agency (ANFR) has published the list of communities where 5G sites have been allowed. These first locations are in large metropolises, but also in rural areas.

15,901 5G locations approved by the ANFR

As of November 27, ANFR has authorized 15,901 5G sites according to files submitted by Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile. These inquiries were the subject of a consultation with all main users of the spectrum in order to ensure the compatibility of the inquiries with the frequencies already available and thus avoid interference between networks.

Just because these 5G locations have been approved doesn’t mean they’re already operational. The operators determine the activation date of the authorized locations and inform the INFR about the commissioning date of each location.

These authorized 5G locations affect urban centers, but also rural areas, which therefore have access to 5G as soon as the antennas are activated by the operators. The 40 cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants on the French mainland are all affected by these initial permits. A total of 6,886 municipalities have at least one 5G location permit.

Three frequency bands for 5G

The ANFR declares that it has granted 5G for three frequency bands. First there are the 700 MHz and 2.1 GHz bands. The operators are already using these “low bands” for 3G and 4G. They are neutral so operators can use them for 5G. Some people intend to do just that. Then there is the new 3.5 GHz band. The operators spent 2.8 billion euros on auctions a few weeks ago to gain access. It is this tape that offers the best speeds. However, coverage will be less than the other bands.

Do you know the cities with 5G

So far, 15,901 5G locations have received the green light: 11,770 at 700 MHz, 5,000 at 2100 MHz and 1,092 at 3.5 GHz. To find out if there is a 5G antenna near you, visit the ANFR website Cartoradio.fr. All you have to do is enter an address and click on the antennas for more information.