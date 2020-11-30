Deutsche Bahn is working with Siemens Mobility for hydrogen trains

In a press release from November 23, 2020, the German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) wants to reorganize its rail routes with more environmentally friendly trains. To achieve this transition, Deutsche Bahn is working with Siemens Mobility to build a cleaner rail future and improve the country’s ecological future. By the way, this project is called H2goesRail.

The Mireo Plus H.

The future train, which was designed in collaboration between DB and Siemens, is called Mireo Plus H. This future train will run on lithium batteries and hydrogen cells. This new energy source would remove an average of 330 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere in the first year of circulation.

The autonomy of the Mireo Plus H would be 600 km in particular thanks to it. A second version with two cars will have a range of 800 km and a third, larger version with three cars will have a range of 1000 km.

The power of these two energy sources enables the train to travel up to 160 km / h. These provide 1.7 megawatts of electricity to tow the Mireo Plus H. In order to recharge these two sources, Deutsche Bahn and Siemens Mobility announce a full recharge in just 15 minutes.

The test of the Mireo Plus H begins in 2024 on the route that serves Tübingen, Horb am Neckar and Pforzheim for a year. In the future, DB wants to renovate more than 120,000 km of routes in order to make the future of German railways clean and environmentally friendly.

The Deutsche Bahn workshops will be changed so that the Mireo Plus H can charge and carry out the various maintenance work on the train. Hydrogen would be produced by electrolysis. The water used is then split in two to separate oxygen and hydrogen and then stored in the train’s batteries.

For a greener world

In an email sent to CNBC, the transportation & environment spokesman said solutions need to be found to make hydrogen production cleaner. This energy source is currently made from fossil gas. In the future, the various organizations would like to find solutions to produce it from electricity.

In addition, the BMVI (Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure) has just made funds available for the national innovation program for technology and fuel cells (PNI 2).

Such trains have been in use since 2018, especially in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands thanks to Alstom. Your trains can cover 1,000 km at a time at a top speed of 140 km / h. The hydrogen is first produced in a maintenance workshop and then loaded into the tanks above the train.

In Italy, the Ferrovie dello Stato, accompanied by the Snam, are also looking into creating a train that runs on hydrogen. France plans to order around fifteen hydrogen trains from Alstom. The commissioning of these trains is expected on regional routes in France by the end of 2022. France can also count on a rather futuristic train, the Hyperloop.

The goal of Deutsche Bahn is to clean the tracks by 2050. To achieve this goal, the company must first convert its 1,300 trains to diesel.