Apple stores are reopening in France … in the form of pick-up points

In an effort not to take any risk to the health of its employees and customers, Apple closed its Apple stores in France again as soon as the second wave intensified. Good news, the boutiques will reopen in December, but the latter will become easy “pick up points”. In other words, it’s possible to pick up an order at an Apple Store or drop off a defective device, but no more … or almost.

As in other countries, the Apple stores will reopen as a pick-up relay

So the customer can still admire the products on the shelves, but it is necessary to make an appointment if he wants to place an order. And of course, the hygiene measures in the store will be drastic (wearing a mask, hydroalcoholic gel, etc.). The return to normality will therefore not take place immediately, which unfortunately we could fear …