TousAntiCovid: more than 10 million downloads

This time the public is there. TousAntiCovid (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad), the contact tracking app that notifies users when they encounter an “infection”, has exceeded 10 million downloads (one in six French people). The number of notifications is no longer ridiculous. At the time of this writing, 14,588 people have been notified by the app and 51,766 cases of Covid have been reported (still in the app). Covid-19 was criticized when it was first launched after numerous bugs and major security concerns, and it eventually turned into TousAntiCovid, a mobile application that got rid of its bugs and this time has been adopted by a large part of the population.

TousAntiCovid was criticized a few months ago and has passed 10 million downloads

This second app also has the advantage of gathering a lot more information about the pandemic. It also includes a direct link to the new derogatory exit certificate. Finally, remember that TousAntiCovid does not integrate Google / Apple APIs and therefore is not compatible with most other European contact tracking apps.